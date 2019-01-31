Following the review, Neymar has been ruled out of action for 10 weeks, which will see him miss a crucial run of fixtures for the French champions. The mercurial forward will play no part in PSG’s trip to Old Trafford on February 12, nor will he be available to play in the return leg at Parcdes Princes on March 3

A PSG statement said the club had gathered a group of “world-renowned medical ex- perts” in order to come to this conclusion following an indepth review of the problem. “After detailed analysis by he specialists, a consensus was reached of a conservative treatment of Neymar Jr’s in- jury to the fifth right metatarsal,” it read.“Informed of this recommendation, Paris Saint- Germain’s Brazilian international striker agreed with this protocol. As a result, Neymar Jr is expected to return to the field within 10 weeks. “Paris Saint-Germain sends its strongest support and encouragement to Neymar Jr to overcome this injury, with the courage and determination that the player has always shown.” Neymar suffered a similar foot injury last February that kept him out of the remainder of the 2017-18 season, including the second leg of the Champions League defeat to eventual winners Real Madrid. He recovered in time to play for Brazil at the World Cup but was unable to inspire his country – widely tipped for success – to a sixth title. This latest news will come as a huge blow to supporters and PSG boss Thomas Tuchel, given the fact that Neymar has had such a huge influence on their 2018-19 campaign so far.