Neymar struck late again as Paris St-Germain (PSG) beat Olympique Lyonnais 1-0 to strengthen their French Ligue 1 lead on Sunday.

The Brazil forward, who scored the only goal against Racing Strasbourg last weekend, found the back of the net three minutes from time.

The victory put PSG on 15 points from six games, leaving Lyon in ninth place seven points behind.

Second-placed Angers, who demolished St Etienne 4-1 earlier on Sunday, are three points off the pace.

Also on Sunday, Rennes drew 1-1 at home to Lille.(Reuters/NAN)