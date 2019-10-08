Emma Njoku

Paris Saint-Germain of France trio of Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, Thiago Silva and Marcos Aoás Corrêa, popularly known as Marquinhos, were among the members of the Brazilian squad to arrive early in Singapore, yesterday, ahead of Sunday’s glamour international friendly match between Nigeria and Brazil in Singapore, according to Fox Sports Brazil.

The Brazilian team will clash with the Teranga Lions of Senegal on Thursday in another friendly game before facing the Super Eagles on Sunday.

Neymar, who has been in blistering form this season, is set to make his 100th appearance for Brazil’s national team in one of the friendly matches against the West African opponents.

The former Barcelona player will follow in the footsteps of Cafu,Roberto Carlos, Rivellino, Daniel Alves, Pelé, Djalma Santos, Taffarel, Lucio, Leo, Ronaldo, Gilmar, Ronaldinho Gaucho and Jairzinho who have all made 100 or more appearances for the Seleção.

The three players were released by PSG after their 4-0 win against Angers SCO in which Neymar netted his fourth league goal of the season.

Other Brazilian players in camp include Roberto Firmino, Fabinho (both Liverpool), Richarlison (Everton), Casemiro, éder Militão (both Real Madrid) and Lucas Paquetá (AC Milan), meaning, at least, nine players trained with the team yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation has given tomorrow as deadline for the invited Super Eagles players to arrive at the Fairmont Hotel camp of the team, ahead of the friendly against the Brazilians.