The newly elected Executive Board of the Nigerian Triathlon Union (NTU) has approved the re-appointment of one of its founding Executive Committee members. He is Mr Tony Obiora Nezianya.

A statement signed by the Secretary-General of the Union in Lagos, Mrs. Comfort Obot Nwankwo said the decision to reappoint, Mr. Tony Nezianya was reached by the Executive Board at its inaugural meeting held recently in Lagos.

It said as you know, “Triathlon, a sport on an Olympic Programme is an endurance multipurpose sport, comprising three in one sport – swimming, biking and running over various distances.

The federation was incorporated in 2006 and since then had been poised to take the sport to the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.

“By this appointment, therefore, we are confident that as a founding member of the Union, you will bring your deep knowledge and invaluable experience to bear on this assignment.

Nezianya, a well-known member of the sports writing fraternity had for terms served had served on the Executive Board of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, where he was Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Committee.

He was a former Executive Committee, Member of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), and former Executive Committee Member of the Nigerian Wrestling Federation.

Nezianya also served as Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Media in the immediate past Government of Anambra State. He is also a retired Director in the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

