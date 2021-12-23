The Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), Jos has laid the foundation for the construction of a multi-million naira clinic for Nukpis, its host community, in Jos East Local Government Area.

In a speech at the ceremony, the corporation’s Managing Director, Dr Chidia Maduekwe, said the gesture was part of NFC’s corporate social responsibility to the community.

In a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Thursday, Maduekwe said the facility would not only serve Nukpis community but its neighbours as well as NFC students and members of staff.

“To God be the glory, the foundation-laying has taken place and we are happy to start the construction of the clinic for the benefit of everyone in this locality,” he stated.

He expressed optimism that the clinic would be completed in record time of about four months.

He added that the Federal Government had appropriated and disbursed full funds for the project.

He further stated that the clinic would have state-of-the-art equipment and adequately staffed with the right medical personnel to ensure quality service delivery to the people.

“We expect that in the next three to four months, the architect will deliver the project, fully constructed and equipped for the benefit of staff members, students and community.

“I want to assure you that the clinic is going to be manned by professionals.

“I am a medical doctor by training, so my heart and soul are connected with what is good, in the area of medicare,” Maduekwe added.

The statement quoted the architect handling the project, Bala Salihu, to have promised to deliver the project with the best quality materials and at the stipulated time.

Salihu explained that the facility would have a maternity ward, admission wards (regular and VIP), a pharmacy, operating room and first aid room, amongst others. (NAN)