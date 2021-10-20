From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), Dr. Chidia Maduekwe, has commended the Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, for quality representation of Abia North.

He gave the commendation in his country home in Asaga, Ohafia LGA, Abia State, saying Kalu has performed so credibly that there was no part of Abia North that had not felt the impact of his representation.

He faulted claims that President Muhamadu Buhari was against the South East in areas of appointments and projects execution, saying he had been fair to all zones of the country.

He called for the zoning of Abia State governorship position in 2023 in line with the Abia Charter of Equity.

Maduekwe said the application of the charter, which guarantees rotation of power among power blocs in the state, was the best mechanism to stabilise the state politically.

The NFC boss, who promised his readiness to serve Abians in any capacity, lamented the underdevelopment of the state, identifying poor infrastructure as a pointer to why a purposeful leadership was needed in the state.

“The truth is that we have failed our founding fathers. We have intellectual giants, but the achievements on the ground are nothing to write home about. We are here to change the ugly story of Abia and that is why I can’t keep quit anymore. Zoning should be sustained to maintain the cohesiveness of Abia State. Leadership should flow for peace and orderliness to prevail and that is why the understandable agreement by founding fathers of Abia should be respected.”

Maduekwe dismissed the claims that the country was becoming the poverty capital of the world and charged Nigerian youths to appropriate the opportunities in creative sector which according to him, is now the second largest job creator in Nigeria.

He said the Nigerian Film Corporation had signed a co-production agreement with France, which in the long run, would create several jobs for the Nigerian youths and halt the culture of Nigerians running to South Africa to shoot videos

