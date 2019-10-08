The Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) has hailed actress, Genevieve Nnaji on the listing of her movie, Lionheart, as the first Nigerian film to compete for the 2020 Oscar.

Dr Chidia Maduekwe, NFC Managing Director, commended the actress in a statement signed by Brian Etuk, Head, Public Affairs and Intergovernmental Affairs at NFC) on Tuesday in Jos.

NAN reports that the movie would be competing in the international feature film category.

Maduekwe said the movie would spur other Nigerian film makers to aim for international recognition by improving on their production quality.

“The listing of Genevieve Nnaji’s Lionheart movie for the 2020 Oscar will definitely spur other Nigerian film makers to soar in the international film production space.

“I commend Nnaji for making Nigeria proud through her several years of superlative screen appearances and then lately, a Producer/Director,” he said.

The NFC managing director assured that the corporation would continue to create the environment that would enable the film sector to thrive in Nigeria.

Maduekwe also said that the NFC would sustain its domestic and foreign collaborations, to position Nigeria’s film sector to compete favourably in international competitions.

He said such collaborations would be realised through signing of co-production treaties and provision of support structures for film production.

According to him, stakeholders in motion picture and indeed, Nigerians, are happy with the Lionheart’s nomination.

He described the listing as an indication of the leap Nigerian films had attained in the international motion picture circles.

The managing director also said listing of the movie was a recognition of the ingenuity and determination of Nigerian filmmakers to compete with their counterparts from other countries.

NAN reports that Lionheart, which premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, was acquired in same year as one of the first Netflix original films to be produced in Nigeria.(NAN)