From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), Dr Chidia Maduekwe, has commended the Senate Chief Whip, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, for his quality representation of his constituents.

Dr Maduekwe made the commendation at his country home in Asaga, Ohafia LGA of the State while addressing journalists.

The NFC MD said Kalu has performed so credibly that there was no part of Abia North that has not felt the impact of his quality representation.

He faulted the claims that President Mohamadu Buhari is against the South East in areas of appointment and project executions, insisting that the president has been most fair to all zones of the country.

He called for the zoning of the Abia State governorship seat come 2023, in tandem with the Abia Charter of Equity.

Maduekwe explained that the application of the charter of equity which guarantees rotation of power among power blocs of the State was the best mechanism to stabilise the polity of God’s own State.

The NFC MD who promised his readiness to serve Abians in any capacity, lamented the underdevelopment of Abia, identifying poor infrastructure as a pointer to why a purposeful leadership is needed in the state.

‘The truth is that we have failed our founding fathers. We have intellectual giants but the achievements on the ground are nothing to write home about. We are here to change the ugly story of Abia and that is why I can’t keep quiet anymore.

‘Zoning in Abia should be sustained to maintain the cohesiveness of Abia State. Leadership should flow for peace and orderliness to prevail and that is why the understandable agreement by founding fathers of Abia should be respected.’

Maduekwe dismissed the claims that the country was becoming the poverty capital of the world and charged Nigerian youths to appropriate the opportunities in the creative sector which according to him, is now the second-largest job creator in Nigeria.

He announced that the Nigerian Film Corporation has signed a co-production agreement with France which in the long run would create several jobs for the Nigerian youths and stop the culture of Nigerians running to South Africa to shoot short videos.

He said that Ohafia, his hometown, Yola, Asaba and some other towns across Nigeria have been selected for the establishment of film and entertainment hubs.

