Nkechi Chima, Abuja

The Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) and Wale Adenuga Production (WAP) have teamed up to produce quality film content that will be aired on WAP television channels across the nation.

Towards this end, both parties had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) during a visit by the management of WAP to the corporate headquarters of Nigerian Film Corporation in Jos, Plateau State recently.

In his welcome address, Managing Director, NFC, Dr. Chidia Maduekwe appreciated the management of Wale Adenuga Production for their giant strides, adding that their partnership will open new vistas for the training and capacity building for up and coming and established filmmakers.

He revealed that during his recent visit to WAP office in Lagos, several areas for which both agencies can work together in providing ingredients for a sustainable film industry were outlined. “NFC and WAP will institutionalize a sustainable collaboration to promote the Nigerian film industry. The Nigerian Film Corporation and National Film Institute will produce short films between 5-15 minutes, which will be aired on WAP television channels. We will also collaborate on joint design, production of films and television series, and airing of same on WAP television channels, as well as theatrical exhibition, using the NFC screening/cinema at its Lagos office complex,” he stated.

Maduekwe said further that there will be training and retraining opportunities for staff of both organisations; especially specialised professional training programme, undertaken by the Nigerian Film Corporation. In addition will be institutionalisation of an annual students and staff exchange programmes between the National Film Institute and PEFTI, and airing of NFC activities and programmes by WAP TV.

Also, there will be production of special promotional news, features and documentaries jointly by WAP and NFC/NFI for airing on WAP television channels, which will serve as media partner to all film festivals organized by NFC, including but not limited to Zuma Film Festival.

On his part, WAP’s Managing Director, Wale Adenuga Jnr. commended the partnership of NFC and its firm. “We are going to merge our experiences and expertise to make a great impact in the Nigerian film Industry,” he said.