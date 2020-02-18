Former Super Eagles’ captain and coach, Daniel Amokachi has been appointed as the head of the technical department of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Owngoalnigeria.com reported.

Amokachi’s appointment was communicated by the NFF to the board members with the ex-Everton forward expected to help the technical committee in their dealings.

He will immediately swing into action on the appointment of national team coaches for the junior national teams of Nigeria and, also, be a part of the contract renewal talks for coach of the senior national team of Nigeria, Gernot Rohr.

Last week, Amokachi was appointed as football ambassador of Nigeria by President, Muhammadu Buhari, a role that is largely ceremonial. But his latest appointment means he will play a crucial role in technical matters that concerns the NFF.

His appointment is with immediate effect with the Amaju Pinnick led NFF keen on having more ex internationals involved in the running of football in Nigeria, particularly, in areas of technical assistance.