Bunmi Ogunyale

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has appointed former Super Eagles players as members of its various sub-committees.

The ex-internationals that made the cut are; former Inter Milan defender, Taribo West, Etim Esin, Friday Ekpo, the President Players Union, Tijani Babangida, Patrick Pascal, former African Footballer of the Year also known as the Prince of Monaco, Victor Ikpeba, Etim Esin and Sam Sodje.

The list released by the Federation yesterday comprises of standing committees and ad-hoc committees for the period 2020-20.

While Ikpeba will serve in technical and Development Committee, Babangida and Pascal were appointed as members of the Players’ Status Committee, just as West, Sodje, Friday Expo and Etin Esin are members of the Technical Study Group.