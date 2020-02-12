The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has appointed former Super Eagles’ defender and Captain, Joseph Yobo as assistant coach.

Yobo replaces Imama Amapakabo in the technical crew, according to a statement issued by NFF Director of Communications, Ademola Olajirein Ilorin on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that Yobo, who played for Nigeria’s Flying Eagles in 1999, won his first cap for the the senior team in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match with Zambia in April 2001.

He also played in three FIFA World Cup finals in 2002, 2010 and 2014.

The attack–minded defender also played in six Africa Cup of Nations finals in 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2013, capping it with leading the Super Eagles to their third continental title in South Africa in 2013.

He played a total of 100 matches for Nigeria at senior level.

A thoroughbred and dedicated professional, Yobo played his club football in five countries, including sterling appearances for Olympique Marseille in the French top flight, Fenerbahce in Turkey and Everton FC in the English Premiership.

He scored several crucial goals for the Super Eagles in important qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations.

Yobo was also among the scorers when the Eagles thrashed South Africa’s Bafana Bafana 4-0 in a group phase match in Tunisia 16 years ago.

Yobo was born on Sept. 6, 1980, and the flamboyant stopper also played club football in Belgium with Standard Liege, Tenerife in Spain and Norwich City in England, having started out with Michellin-Harcourt in Rivers State in 1996. (NAN)