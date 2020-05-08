The Nigeria Football Federation has announced a N30, 000 monthly stipend for the mothers of ex-internationals Sam Okwaraji and Rashidi Yekini.

The NFF made the announcement via Twitter, yesterday.

The federation admitted they were making the move following the recent initiative taken by the minister of youth and sports, Sunday Dare, in who approved a N10, 000 monthly stipend for Yekini’s mother during the eighth year remembrance of the football legend. The NFF wrote: “In furtherance to, and in appreciation of, the recent pronouncement of the HM Sports @SundayDareSD to put the mothers of late ex-internationals Sam Okwaraji and Rashidi Yekini on a monthly stipend, the NFF has decided to support this noble initiative with a further monthly stipend of N30k to each of the two matriarchs.”

Aside the pilot beneficiaries, the NFF also promised they would be doing a broad-based review so that more surviving mothers of ex-internationals that died in active service for the country would be supported financially.

“In addition, the NFF will henceforth review the situation of surviving mothers of our ex-internationals that died in active service for the country and resolve what to do for them on a monthly basis,” it said.