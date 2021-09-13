The tap of meaningful and beneficial relationship between the Nigeria Football Federation and Corporate Nigeria continues unabated with the NFF and Premier Lotto Limited announcing on Sunday that the latter, popularly known and addressed as Baba Ijebu, will formally seal agreement as the Official Bet Sponsor of the National Teams today.

The partnership officially began on 1st September 2021 and will run for four years.

In the past couple of weeks, the NFF administration under the leadership of its President, Amaju Melvin Pinnick has sealed immaculate partnership deals with leading airline, Air Peace as the Official Airline of Nigerian National Teams, and with MTN as the Official Communications Partner of the Super Eagles and the National Teams.

Today’s event that officially brings Premier Lotto into the mix of NFF’s VIP bouquet of partners and sponsors will hold at the Banquet Hall of Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

President of NFF, Pinnick said on Sunday: “We are very excited to finally seal this partnership with Premier Lotto. We are happy with what they are doing and the processes and checks they have put in place to ensure integrity, credibility, diligence and sustainability.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.