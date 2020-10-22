The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has backed the ambition of its president, Amaju Pinnick, to vie for the post of the Confederation of Africa Football Presidency, Bestchoicesports.com.ng can report

The NFF Executive Committee declared their support for the Delta State football administrator on Tuesday after their virtual meeting.

“The Executive Committee unanimously endorsed the NFF President, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, to vie for any elective position in the forthcoming CAF and FIFA elections as deemed appropriate,” a statement from the meeting read.

The committee also praised the NFF president for “the adroit and efficient leadership” he has been providing by navigating the rather difficult terrain of Nigeria football administration for the past six years. The Executive Committee further congratulated the president for the “exceptional representation that he provided for Nigeria, WAFU B and, indeed, Africa, in his current position as CAF Executive Committee Member,” and enjoined all stakeholders to fully support him in the upcoming CAF & FIFA elections.

The former Delta state Football Association chairman will slug it out at the CAF election with incumbent president, Ahmad Ahmad.