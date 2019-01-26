The Nigeria Football Federation at the weekend slammed another puerile and watery attempt to make its leaders look bad as a stuttering blog claimed NFF chieftains were boasting they would use some Government officials to ‘circumvent’ the ‘rule of law.’

The obscure publication was not worth any attention as it was sheer beer parlour talk, but for the sake of clarity and in the interest of Nigerians who may have seen the cocktail of jargons put together by the reporter, it was necessary to restate without any equivocation that the NFF and its leaders have the utmost respect and regard for the Presidency and all top officials of the Government of Nigeria.

The reporter tried so hard to put his words together, even quoting imaginary sources. The mention of the name of the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice was an inelegant thing to do in such a silly article and that is one of the lies we needed to counter.

The NFF President and other Members of the NFF Board have always dedicated major titles and triumphs to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Government. Nothing has changed because we only hold the National Teams in trust for Nigerians as represented by the Federal Government of Nigeria. At every opportunity, the NFF always commend the efforts of Government, including those of the Members of the Federal Executive Council, in supporting Nigerian Football.

The reporter and his sponsors probably have a different idea and education about the meaning of ‘rule of law.’

The top officials of the NFF are law –abiding citizens and will always remain so. If there is any reason for them to clear their names before any investigative agency and/or court of law, they would will be ready to do that. But we have no business with any media trial no matter how hard some fellows try to shout from the rooftop.

Having failed to get anything from every angle they have dived into, the next agenda now is to try and set the Government against the NFF through fabrications, poorly –written materials and odious allegations. Again, failure is their definite reward from this new venture.

We enjoin the general public to disregard these tales by moonlight from these desperate elements who are hawking spurious allegations in their despicable objective to taint the NFF brand.