By Joe Apu

The Nigeria Football Federation is still in turmoil over the Super Eagles failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as it has emerged that the board is divided in policy decisions.

An informed source told Daily SunSports on telephone that there are visible cracks in the executive committee headed by Amaju Melvin Pinnick.

Rising from the board’s executive committee meeting on Tuesday, our source stated that some members made it clear that they were not happy as decisions on key policy matters are taken by just a few members.

“It’s unfortunate that this is the situation we found ourselves in the NFF. At the end of the meeting, it was decided that the technical committee be given five days to deliberate on the issue of coaches for the national teams but all of a sudden, text messages were sent out to members of the committee to report to Abuja Friday to discuss the matter. I don’t understand how Tuesday to Friday amount to five days,” our source queried.

At the meeting on Tuesday, NFF board had decided to invite Portuguese José Peseiro, Serbian Mladen Krstajic as well as Anthonio Conceicao da Silva.