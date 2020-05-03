Super Eagles and Everton star, Alex Iwobi has yesterday received complements from the Nigeria Football Federation, Africa’s football governing body CAF and Everton football club, wishing him a birthday greetings, who turned 24 on Sunday, Sports247 reported.

The NFF waisted no time to wish her talisman well on his birthday as the body took to her social media pages: “Happy birthday @NGSuperEagles midfielder, @alexiwobi. Have a good one,” the NFF wrote on her verified Twitter handle.

The Confederation of African Football also took the advantage to do same for the one time Arsenal man. According to CAF: “Happy birthday to @NGSuperEagles star Alex Iwobi “His goal against Cameroon knocked the 2017 champions out of the 2019.”