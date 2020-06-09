The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is felicitating with former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Cark Ikeme, who clocks 34 yesterday.

NFF wished the former Wolves goalkeeper, Happy Birthday on their verified Twitter account.

Ikeme was born in Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, in 1986, and was eligible to represent England or Nigeria at the international level, but he opted to represent the Super Eagles.

He spent his entire club career at Wolverhampton Wanderers, where be made over 200 appearances for the West Midland Club.

He was part of the team that won the Championship trophy in 2009 and the League One title in 2014.

Berti Vogts first invited Ikeme to the Super Eagles team in March 2007. He finally made his Super Eagles debut against Tanzania in 2015 under Sunday Oliseh, in an African Cup of Nations Qualification game.

The 34-year-old made three appearances for Nigeria in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, but he was unable to go for the tournament after he was diagnosed with leukaemia.

Ikeme announced his retirement from football in 2018 after he overcame the ailment.