Monica Iheakam

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has expressed shock over the death of Lobi Stars head coach Solomon Ogbeide, on Monday morning.

The NFF through their official Twitter [email protected] wrote; “The leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation, its management and staff are still in shock following the sudden demise of one the brains of the game in the country, late Coach Solomon Ogbeide. Our thoughts are with his family, @LobiStarsFC and the entire football family,”reads a tweet on the official Twitter handle of the NFF.

In the same vein, Nigeria Professional Football League clubs sides Rangers, Katsina United , Sunshine Stars and Niger Tornadoes via their different social media handles condold with Lobi Stars and the family of the late tactician.

“The management, coaches, players and staff of Rangers Int’l F.C mourn with the management, players and coaches of Lobi’ Stars F.C over the sudden death of their technical adviser, Coach Solomon Ogbeide whom we lost to the cold hands of death, Monday. Accept our deepest sympathy,” Rangers tweeted.

“Our deep condolences goes to @LobiStars, family and friends of late Solomon Ogbeide who was reported dead Monday following a brief illness….May his soul rest in peace….#RIPSolomonOgbeide,”reads a tweet on the Katsina United’s Twitter handle.

Sunshine Stars tweeted: “ODSFA condole with Ogbeide’s Family, @LobiStars over coach’ demise.”

Niger Tornadoes tweeted on their official Twitter platform: “To the Ogbeide family and [email protected], our deepest sympathies at the passing of coach Solomon Ogbeide. He was a lovely man with a huge heart. Always enjoyed a good chat. He will be missed. From the Management of Niger Tornadoes Football Club, Minna.”

Meanwhile, the League Management Company (LMC), has instructed clubs to wear black armbands on Matchday 22, as well as observe 60 seconds silence in honour of the late coach.

The late Ogbeide guided Lobi Stars to win the NPFL title last season and led the club to the group stages of the CAF Champions League this year.