The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has sent congratulatory messages to former Nigerian international, Emmanuel Ndubuisi Egbo, who has become the first Nigerian and African to lead a European club to a top tier domestic title.

With three matches left in the Albanian top flight, KF Tirana coached by former Nigeria’s goalkeeper, Egbo has an unassailable lead and thus guaranteed the diadem. In the event, he had also led the team to the UEFA Champions League.

On Monday, President of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick sent a message to Egbo: “I congratulate you and wish you only the best. This is also to say that we are very proud of your wonderful achievements.”

In his response, the former goalkeeper wrote: “Thank you Sir, I appreciate it so much. We thank God for his Grace and goodness. It is not my achievements; it’s our achievements as Nigerians, Africans and the Black race. Glory be to God Almighty. Na God win Sir. Thank you again for the best wishes.”

In a letter dated 20th July 2020, NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi praised Egbo for the feat and expressed the view that the coach had laid down a marker for fellow Nigerian coaches to go out and accomplish brilliantly.