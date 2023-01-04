The Nigeria Football Federation on Monday constituted its judicial and match officiating committees, which will be in place for the next two years.

Heading the Referees Committee is former FIFA referee, Mrs Faith Irabor, with Mallam Rabiu Umar as vice chairman, while the Match Commissioners Committee is headed by Member of NFF Board, Alhaji Babagana Kalli. The vice chairman is Alhaji Ganiyu Majekodunmi, another member of the NFF Board.

The Disciplinary Committee is headed by Barrister J. B. C. Obikwelu, former vice chairman of the Anambra State Football Association, while Barrister Gandi Umar Mohammed is chairman of the Appeals Committee.

The Referees and Match Commissioners’ committees are scheduled to meet with the NFF leadership at the NFF Secretariat, Abuja on Thursday by 1pm, in preparation for the 2022-2023 Nigeria Professional Football League season commencing on Saturday, 8th January.