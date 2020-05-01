President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has revealed the body is consulting with the government on the resumption of football.

Football activities were suspended in March including the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) following the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The government imposed a total lockdown on Abuja, Lagos and Ogun in an effort to curb the spread of the pandemic. The virus has claimed 51 lives in Nigeria while 1,728 cases have been confirmed.

The government has, however, announced plans to ease restrictions in the three states from May 4 and Pinnick has revealed the federation is in discussion with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to determine when football activities will resume.