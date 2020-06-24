The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has made it clear that the 2019-2020 Nigeria Professional Football League season has not been canceled.

The Federation said that wide consultation was still ongoing as to the format and pattern of foreclosing the 2019/2020 football season, including that of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Reacting to widespread reports that a vast majority of club owners in the NPFL had voted to end the season using the Points Per Game (PPG) principle to determine Nigeria’s flag bearers in next year’s continental club competitions, NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, said everyone should wait until after the ongoing consultations.

It would be recalled that 17 of the 20 Nigeria professional football league club side voted against continuing the season and agreed to adopt PPG format to determine teams that represent the country in the continent.

However, Lobi Stars had since expressed their dissatisfaction with the adoption of PPG, which will see Plateau United, Rivers United and Enyimba become the country’s flagbearers in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup next year.