Contrary to report that former Nigeria international, Daniel Amokachi has been appointed the Technical Director, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has maintained that Bitrus Bewarang remains on his job.

The football house, in a statement signed by NFF’s Director of Communications, Demola Olajire, quoted chairman of the NFF Technical department, Alhaji Yusuf Ahmed Fresh, that at no time did the body call for applications from candidates for his position, not to talk of appointing anyone into the post.

“This clarification becomes necessary against the background of wide-circulating but totally misleading reports of the appointment of Daniel Amokachi, as head of NFF technical department.

“The NFF has been bemused by this unfounded story, which no doubt must have embarrassed Amokachi himself,” the statement read.

Olajire added: “While the NFF does not and will not foreclose the possibility of a major role for Ambassador Daniel Amokachi in the federation in the future, the truth is that presently, such an appointment has not been made. “Amokachi no doubt deserves all the regard and respect befitting his new role as an ambassador. He should not be dragged into needless controversies such as this. The NFF, once more, enjoins the generality of the media to retain the important work ethic of fact-checking and verification, and beware of empty wildfires lit by obscure online cells that lack any iota of credibility.”