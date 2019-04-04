FIFA match agent and sports facility expert, Ebi Egbe has given a pat on the back to the Nigerian football federation, NFF over the Aiteo/NFF awards whose second edition took place Monday night in Lagos.

Egbe who graced the show was full of praise for the Pinnick Amaju led NFF board for the event which he noted was a good advertisement for Nigerian football.

“Great show it was and a good advertisement for the game. It was nice bringing to Lagos FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura, CAF Executive Committee members and 18 presidents of soccer federations across Africa. The event proper was a remarkable improvement from the first edition and I commend the NFF as well as the sponsors,” Egbe said.

Egbe who is the Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle, a stadium construction outfit however urged the NFF, corporate bodies and the government to invest on infrastructure insisting that without good facilities Nigerian football would continue to go down.

“Monday night the NFF celebrated the Super Eagles class of 94. That set played in Lagos which was Eagles slaughter ground. Today, the stadium in Lagos is begging for attention. If we must continue to do well in the game we must invest in facilities, especially the playing turfs. Rohr today is complaining that we don’t have good pitches and that is the truth. We must do something to remedy the situation,” Egbe whose outfit re grassed the Enyimba Stadium said.