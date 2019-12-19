Emma Jemegah

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has disbanded the Super Sand Eagles and resolved that Nigeria would no longer participate international beach soccer tournaments indefinitely.

This was part of the resolution reached after the Annual General Assembly in Benin, Edo State on Tuesday by the executive committee of the football body.

The NFF board lamented the unimpressive outing of the Supersand Eagles at the 2019 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Paraguay last month and “unanimously resolved to put on hold Nigeria’s participation in international beach soccer tournaments until such a time that certain benchmarks, most importantly the creation and sustenance of a beach soccer league in the country, are met.”

A five-man committee headed by chairman of the Organising Committee, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi and including Mallam Shehu Dikko, Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf ‘Fresh’, Chief Felix Anyansi-Agwu and Dr. Mohammed Sanusi was put in place to determine the modalities and guidelines, and to encourage states wishing to launch full-steam beach soccer leagues and compete among themselves or internationally.

According to the communiqué issued after the meeting, the also lamented the unimpressive outings of both the U-17 and U-20 in recent championships and resolved that players, coaches and backroom staff of National Teams would henceforth be tasked to work much harder in their different positions to bring honour to the country from any international match/championship.

“Board was particularly unhappy about the performances of the Super Falcons and the U23 boys despite the active and tremendous support and encouragement of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports,” the statement reads.

The board has approved a fresh, five-year contract for the General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, with effect from January 1, 2020, while a four-year contract (with the first year being probationary) was approved for the Deputy General Secretary, Dr. Emmanuel Ikpeme.