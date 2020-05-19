The Nigeria Football Federation yesterday donated thousands of face masks, hand gloves, sanitisers and Personal Preventive Equipment, to the Lagos State Government.

The federation’s First Vice President, Seyi Akinwunmi, supported by executive board member and Head of Committee, Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode presented the NFF donation to the Lagos State Government.

The donation of 3,000 pieces of face masks, 1,000 pair of hand gloves, 1,000 bottles of hand sanitisers and 50 pieces of Personal Preventive Equipment (PPE) covers, were received on behalf of the Lagos State Government by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Mr. Segun Ogboye, at the Alausa secretariat, Ikeja, Lagos.

The NFF vice president said the donation was the football federation’s support to Lagos, going by the state’s proactive response to preventive measures against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He noted that, going by the immeasurable contributions of the state in nipping the deadly pandemic in the bud, the NFF was compelled to support the state government’s excellent programmes, which had safeguarded the lives of people living in the financial capital of Nigeria.