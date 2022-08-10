One of the aspirants in the NFF election, David Doherty has told The Sun that the election shouldn’t be about merely being an ex-internationals or a moneybag but about competence and capability to change the sad narrative that has bedevilled the country’s football for years.

Speaking through a telephone conversation, the UK based entrepreneur said, Nigeria must be willing to correct the mistakes of the past by doing the needful in bringing on board or electing into office people who have something to offer and have been engaged in football affairs in recent times rather than play to the gallery by allowing persons who hide under the umbrella of ex-internationals or moneybags to come in and continue the rot that has placed the country’s football almost in a state of comatose.

He speaks, “Before voting people into public offices, the voters should try as much as possible to find out the track record or antecedents of the candidates.

“What have they been doing before the election? What are their achievements? What is their background? When you vote people into office on grounds of sentiments like he is an ex-internationals or because he threw money around then, you shouldn’t expect good results or change.” Doherty further explained that “There’s no guarantee that being an ex-internationals will automatically make you a huge success. Not all ex-players can make good coaches or managers and not all ex-players can make good administrators.”

He advised that the country requires people who can woo the private sector to attract foreign investors for sponsorship and partnership to fund football independently rather than going cap in hand always seeking government support.