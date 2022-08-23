The appointment of the officers of the NFF Electoral Committee and the NFF Election Appeals Committee 2022 after last week’s Annual General Assembly (AGA) in Lagos is generating controversy among stakeholders.

In a communiqué at the end of the AGA, Aikhunegire Anthony Malik was named as the Chairman of the NFF Electoral Committee while Barrister Gandi Umar, will Chair the Election Appeals Committee.

Others to serve in the NFF Electoral Committee 2022 include Justice Abdulkadir Zakariyya (Vice Chairman); Babatunde Ogala – SAN (Member); Daha Umar Daura – Danburam (Member); Gambo Mamman (Member). Alternate Members: Barrister Ifeanyi Dike and Barr. Ransom Ariyo

For the NFF Election Appeals Committee 2022, others listed to serve include Barrister Ayo Akindele – SAN (Vice Chairman); Rev. Obioma Onyeaghala (Member) while both Barrister Chive Kaave and Barrister Idi Halidu Ali will serve as alternate members.

Though both committees were ratified by the congress, there are now concerns over the manner the Chairmen and Vice Chairmen were selected by few board members of the NFF as they were neither presented to the Congress at the AGA, agreed nor inaugurated and allowed to choose from among themselves as stated in the NFF Electoral Code.

“ One of the biggest problems with the NFF under the current leadership is dictatorship and lack of respect for others,” explained the usual reliable source.

“ For a matter as weighty as composition of both the electoral committee and election appeals committee not to be done in accordance with its own laws is evidence of how the affairs of the NFF had been conducted in recent years.”