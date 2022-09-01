By Emma Jemegah

With the elections into the board of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) gathering momentum, one of the aspirants for the presidency of the federation, Dr Christian Emeruwa, yesterday, in Lagos, outlined his programme for the restoration of the country’s lost glory in the game.

Titled “It’s Turnaround time,” Emeruwa said with his wide knowledge of the game in the continent and the world, he’s the best man to help rebuild Nigerian football, saying with the current template, the NFF will continue to wobble without any direction.

According to him, football management goes beyond organising competitions but to help promote unity and to unite nations while also stressing that past administrators of the game in the country have never given anything back to the society because they are yet to understand the power of football.

“Now is the time for change. I’ve studied the leadership of the NFF to discover the flaws of leadership. I’m genuinely committed to salvage Nigerian football, to place it side-by-side with top football nations in the world,” he said.

Dr Emeruwa, who is the Head Safety and Security Department of CAF, said he joined the race to eradicate corruption and nepotism, adding that the present NFF lacks transparency and accountability.

He said he would remodel the existing foundation of Nigeria football and build a new foundation whose pillars will be enshrined on administrative competence, credibility, transparency, accountability and integrity.