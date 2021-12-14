The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has expressed its gratitude to former head coach, Gernot Rohr, for his services to the Super Eagles.
The NFF part ways with the Franco-German tactician after five years and four months in charge of the squad.
Rohr was appointed after the Super Eagles failed to qualify for back-to-back African Cup of Nations in 2014 and 2016 respectively.
General Secretary of the NFF, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, said they are grateful to the former Bayern
Munich defender for his enormous contributions to the team.
“The relationship between the Nigeria Football Federation and Rohr has come to an end. We thank him for his services to the Super Eagles and Nigeria,” he said.
