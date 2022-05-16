The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) yesterday announced the appointment of Joeé Santos Peseiro as the new coach of the Super Eagles.

The appointment is with immediate effect, subject to the signing of agreed terms between the NFF and Peseiro.

Peseiro, 62 last month, is a Portuguese who played as a striker in his days and has wide and varied experience coaching top clubs and national teams across four different continents, namely Europe, Asia, Africa and South America.

An educationist with a degree in physical education/sports sciences, Peseiro has top-level coaching qualifications/training, and has coached at Sporting Lisbon, FC Porto, Panathinaikos, Rapid Bucharest, Sporting Braga, Victoria Gumaraes, Al-Hilal, Al-Wahda, Al-Ahly Cairo, Sharjah FC and Real Madrid (assistant coach during the Galacticos era), as well as serving as head coach of the Saudi Arabian and Venezuelan National Teams. Peseiro is expected to lead out the Super Eagles for the first time during the upcoming tour of the United States of America, during which the Super Eagles will slug it out with Mexico and Ecuador ‘A’ teams in friendlies.

The Eagles will tango with the El Tri at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas, State of Texas on Saturday May 28 before flying to New Jersey to confront Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison on Thursday June 2.

The NFF also announced that former Nigeria international forward, Finidi George will now be first assistant coach to Peseiro, with Salisu Yusuf now to be second assistant as well as head coach of the CHAN and U23 National Teams.