The Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has sanctioned the commencement of the process to elect a new Member of the Committee for the North East zone of the country, following the demise on September 19, 2020, of Alhaji Musa Adamu Duhu.

The late Duhu, who was Chairman of the Adamawa State Football Association, had himself won a by-election to take the place of Alhaji Hussainin Modibbo, Chairman of the Taraba State Football Association and one of the two members from the North East on the NFF board, who died in 2016.

After serving out late Modibbo’s tenure, Duhu won election to remain on the board at the NFF Elective Congress which took place in Katsina, in September 2018.

A new person to take the place of the late Alhaji Duhu will be known at the Annual General Assembly of the NFF scheduled for the month of December. The other member of the NFF Executive Committee from the North East is Alhaji Babagana Kalli.