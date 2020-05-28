Gernot Rohr has finally signed a new contract extension, and that will see him stay in his role as the Super Eagles coach until 2022.

The German tactician’s future has been uncertain for some months with his current deal set to expire next month.

Although Rohr confirmed last weekend that he has inked a new deal with the NFF and will continue as the team’s manager, doubts remained after reports emerged that the Ministry of Sports wants former Portsmouth manager, Harry Redknapp to replace the German.

But NFF’s president, Amaju Pinnick, cleared those rumours on Wednesday when he confirmed that Rohr would continue as Nigeria’s manager, and the Ministry of Sports supports the decision.

The Delta state born administrator, however, revealed Rohr’s objective is leading the country to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and winning 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Rohr had led the Super Eagles to two major tournaments with a game to spare since he was appointed in 2016.

The 66-year-old led Nigeria to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, although the Super Eagles crashed out at the group stage. Nigeria also qualified for 2019 AFCON in Egypt where they finished in third place.