Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has directed the immediate employment of Emeka Chukwu, the first son of ailing former Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu.

This was just as the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick on Wednesday announced the appointment of the former coach as NFF Ambassador.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the appointments came simultaneously when the NFF boss in company of Ugwuanyi and the Chairman of Otedola Foundation visited Chukwu in his Enugu residence. The State Commissioner for Sports, Josef Udedi made the announcement after a closed-door meeting between the delegation and the family of Chukwu.

Udedi said that the engineering graduate would be given automatic employment by the state government.

On his part, Pinnick said that the NFF would approve an appointment for the former skipper of the Green Eagles as a Life Ambassador of the organisation.