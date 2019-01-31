The energy company also bankrolls the CAF African Football Awards, yet another annual event for which it recently penned a four–year agreement with the Confed- eration of African Football, CAF. President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, said on Wednesday: “On behalf of the NFF and the entire Nigerian football fraternity, I would like to congratulate Mr. Peters on yet another award. This is another gorgeous feather to his shining cap. It is also the latest in a long and growing list of accolades for an outstanding gentleman, an international business mogul with a difference and a proud son of Nigeria and Africa.

“This award is not a surprise to me as a person, and certainly not a surprise to any member of the NFF Board. It simply underscores the quality and character of the leading figure of a major partner of the NFF. “Mr. Peters has always been committed to making everyone and everything around him better and we are proud to have him as a partner in progress with Nigerian and African Football,” said Pinnick, who is also 1st Vice President of the Confederation of African Football.