By Bunmi Ogunyale

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has lauded the efforts of the Nathaniel Idowu Foundation chaired by Yemi Idowu for the massive transformation of the popular Maracana Stadium in Ajegunle to a world-class facility as over 4000 youngsters across the South West states dazzled at the one-day football fiesta held at the stadium.

Also, the chairman of Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Fatai Adekunle Ayoola, was also commended for his efforts in facilitating the public-private sector initiative in the council.

NFF Vice President, Seyi Akinwunmi described the gesture by the foundation as commendable while hoping that the completion of the facilities would help to unearth more talents for Lagos.

“Indeed it is a fantastic initiative. The sheer number of children playing football on various pitches simultaneously was a delight to witness,” he said. “This project epitomises the concept of ‘The Business of Football’ and how crucial infrastructure is in football development. This is truly evidence of the importance of the private sector in grassroots football development. There are a few more of this coming up in Lagos soon,” he added.

Maracana Stadium located at Tolu Complex in Ajegunle, Lagos received a massive facelift by the foundation with 10 five-a-sides, eight seven-a-side pitches as well as a standard football, which was put to test by U-13 players from the South West teams at the weekend.