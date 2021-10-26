By Bunmi Ogunyale

Days of the Super Falcons’ manager, Randy Wandrum and his technical crew may be numbered if the statement of the Nigeria Football Federation is anything to go by.

The Secretary General of the NFF Dr Mohammed Sanusi, in a statement made available yesterday, disclosed that the football house has concluded arrangements to reinvigorate the team technically, and also strengthen the playing body.

Sanusi contended that there is room for improvement in the team’s entire output over the two legs of the fixture with the Black Queens,

“I will start by congratulating the team for the victory over the Black Queens of Ghana. It was a sweet one given the rivalry between our two countries in the game, which dates back to 70 years. Notwithstanding, there are deficiencies that we must deal with squarely and without any ambiguity in order that the team will be ready for the challenges ahead.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

“The Super Falcons can, and should, exhibit far greater marksmanship. We have the players at home and abroad to outrun and outplay any team on the African continent, and even compete favourably on the world stage. That is why we have to make the move to reinvigorate the team ahead of the final round of qualifiers against Cote d’Ivoire. The rejuvenation is with an objective for better focus, commitment and productivity.”

Cote d’Ivoire’s Lady Elephants, it can be recalled, eliminated the Falcons from the race to the Women’s Football Tournament of the Tokyo Olympic Games which held two months ago.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .