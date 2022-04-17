Less than 72 hours after the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, announced the appointment of coaches for the various national teams, there are already insinuations that the soccer ruling body in the country is imposing players on them.

Informed sources told Daily SunSports that instruction has been passed to the age group coaches to begin searching for players for their various teams’ assignments.

However, it was learned that the NFF is yet to learn its lesson from Nigeria’s ouster from the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup and has already handed the coaches a list of players that must be called up.

“It’s sad that we still have not learned the lessons of the Super Eagles’ ouster from the World Cup. The coaches of the Flying Eagles and Golden Eaglets have been mandated to raise a list of 40 players that would be called to camps but you will be shocked to know that there is already a list of over 30 players from the top (NFF) that the coaches must invite even when they have never seen any of the players.

“I can’t imagine how the coaches can perform and get the desired results when the players are not directly under their control. If you had followed comments and reports after the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the World Cup, you would know that some players were imposed on the Coach Augustine Eguavoen-led team,” our source stated.

Only on Wednesday, the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation approved the recommendation of its Technical and Development Sub-Committee for the appointment of Salisu Yusuf as the Head Coach of the Super Eagles B (otherwise known as CHAN team) as well as the U23 (Olympics) team.

Yusuf, who was Head Coach of the Super Eagles B when the team emerged runner-up in the African Nations Championship in Morocco in 2018, will work with Kennedy Boboye (Assistant Coach); Fatai Osho (Assistant Coach); Abubakar Bala Mohammed (Assistant Coach); Fidelis Ikechukwu (Assistant Coach); Eboboritse Uwejamomere (Match Analyst) and Ike Shorounmu (Goalkeepers’ Trainer) and Suleiman Shuaibu (Goalkeepers’ Trainer 2).

In other appointments, Ladan Bosso retains his position as Head Coach of the U20 Boys. He will work with former U17 Head Coach, Fatai Amao (Assistant Coach); Oladuni Oyekale (Assistant Coach); Jolomi Atune Alli (Assistant Coach) and; Baruwa Olatunji Abideen (Goalkeepers’ Trainer).

