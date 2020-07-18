The President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick says hiring a top-quality coach for the Super Falcons remains the priority of the Federation.

The Federation is yet to name a replacement for Thomas Dennerby who left the position during the Olympic qualifier in 2019, following irreconcilable differences with the federation.

During a live session on NFF’s official Instagram page on Thursday, Pinnick said the NFF is working tirelessly to secure a good coach for the record African women champions.

Pinnick added that the NFF would get a top grade friendly matches for the team and also prioritise the qualification of the U17 and U20 women national teams for their various FIFA World Cup competitions.

“First and foremost, we have to get the Super Falcons a Head Coach of the highest quality possible. We are working on that, as our consultants are already on it, and also working on the appointment of coaches for some other national teams. On our part, we have ring-fenced a sum of money to pay the head coach of the Super Falcons for a number of years to come, so that challenge is taken care of,” he said.

Meanwhile, former coach of the Super Falcons, Ismaila Mabo has urged the NFF to select coaches among female ex-internationals who have the psychology of playing for the national team and will be passionate enough to deliver success for Nigeria.

Mabo speaking in a chat with www.brila.net noted that the time has come to consider bringing in an indigenous coach, preferably someone who has been there before as a player and eminently qualified now as a coach.