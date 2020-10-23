The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on Tuesday, inducted recently appointed coaches of the various national teams.

The event, which held at the Sunday Dankaro House headquarters of the football –ruling body, saw the coaches taken through important sessions that will aid them during their time on the job.

Present at the occasion were President of the NFF, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, who was represented by the Chairman of Chairmen of the NFF Congress Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau; NFF Executive Committee Members, Ahmed Yusuf ‘Fresh’, Ganiyu Majekodunmi and Emmanuel Ibah, as well as the General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, Director of Competitions Bola Oyeyode and other members of NFF management.

First Vice President of the NFF, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, joined via video call.

The General Secretary, Dr. Sanusi spoke on the topic, Responsibility of a National Team Coach, while NFF Head of Legal, Barrister Okey Obi talked on Ethics and Integrity and the Special Assistant to the GS, Mr. Ameenu Mohammed refreshed the minds of the coaches with Amended Laws of the Game.

Earlier in his remark, the NFF President charged the newly appointed coaches to be of good behaviour and give their best whilst serving the nation. He also enjoined them to ensure they maintain a good working relationship with the secretariat.