Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has lined up four foreign coaches including a former Barcelona and a former PSG coach for the Super Eagles.

According to sources close to the NFF, the federation is lining up four choices including Jose Peseiro, earlier lined up to take over the Super Eagles after the African Cup of Nations.

Former Barcelona manager, Ernesto Valverde, former PSG and France coach, Laurent Blanc and former PSV Eindhoven manager, Phillip Cocu are also possible options for the vacant Super Eagles coaching role.

Valverde won the La Liga with Barcelona and Blanc won the French Ligue 1 with PSG.

The final choice of the NFF is yet to be known as they’ve been given an ultimatum by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development to find a foreign coach for the national team.

The favourite at the moment is rumoured to be Peseiro which the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick claimed the federation had struck an agreement with in the past.