The Nigeria Football Federation has described as deeply shocking, the passing within a few days of each other, of former Nigerian international players; George Omokaro and Wilson Oboh.

Omokaro, a member of the respected Bendel Insurance FC squad of the 1970s and early 1980s (which among other accomplishments walloped 1977 Africa Cup Winners’ Cup champions, Rangers International of Enugu 3-0 in the final of the FA Cup in 1978) was reported to have passed on in Benin City in the early hours of yesterday.

Oboh, who represented Nigeria at U-20 level, died on Thursday last week of complications from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

“We are shocked by the deaths of George Omokaro and Wilson Oboh, coming within a few days of each other. We remember Omokaro and his yeoman efforts in the midfield,” said NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi.

“We also remember Wilson Oboh and his contributions to the U-20 national team of 1995, which finished in third place in the then African Youth Championship, now known as the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

“Our hearts are with those they have left behind. We pray that God will grant them eternal rest and also grant those they have left behind, the fortitude to bear the big losses.”