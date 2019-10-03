The Nigeria Football Federation said it is deeply saddened by the death on Tuesday night of two players of Nigeria Women Professional League club, Police Machine Female FC, who were killed by a hit-and-run SUV driver that ran into about five persons in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State.

“It is with deep shock and sense of immense loss that we received the tragic news of the death of the players. It is a sad situation for such young ladies to be cut down in their prime in such manner.

“This is a tragedy of immense proportions. We are much grieved. Our hearts go out to the families of the players, Police Machine FC, the Nigeria Women Football League and the entire Nigerian football family. We pray that Almighty God will grant the departed players eternal rest and also comfort those they left behind,” NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi said yesterday.

Reports said the ladies, Aniebet Ekong and Glory Saturday were crushed by the vehicle, as they left their team’s evening training session, with the team due to travel to Lokoja to participate in the Nigeria Women Premier League play-off competition.

Another player, who was hit by the trailer driver is said to be receiving treatment at a hospital in the Akwa Ibom State capital.