Emma Njoku

The Reforms Committee of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), yesterday, ended a two-day meeting in Abuja, with focus on how to re-position the various domestic leagues and develop youth/grassroots football in the country.

The committee reviewed documents emanating from its previous meetings, dwelt on NFF governance structure, league football, women’s football and commercial matters.

Chairman of the Committee and First Vice President, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, expressed satisfaction with the progress that has been made in the past two days, the quality and robustness of discussions. He noted that recommendations will soon be made to the NFF Executive Committee who, in turn, will be expected to put them forward to the Congress for deliberation and, hopefully, ratification.

At the committee’s inauguration in December 2018, NFF President, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, said: “There would have been no compelling need to put together this group of eminent Nigerians, persons of considerable weight and relevance across football and beyond, if we were not determined to implement the committee’s recommendations.”