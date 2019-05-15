Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Northern group, Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) yesterday expressed dissatisfaction over report credited to Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, which allegedly indicted the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick.

The group in a statement by its speaker, Mohammed Salihu Danlami said, their curiosity had been ignited by reports on media against the person of Amaju Pinnick for gross misconduct and abuse of his status about $8.4m FIFA’s grant and N4 billion moved out of NFF account without the consent of the football federation.

Salihu said: “Our studied decision found this report of Chief Okoi Obono-Obla to be largely untrue, some outright fabrication of falsehood intended to provoke greater depth of ill feelings and promote crisis in NFF.

“These tantrums and diatribe against Pinnick’s rising leadership profile are the handiwork of known enemies of NFF.

“To be candid, we don’t support corruption, any form of embezzlement of public fund or disorder. In spite of the collective resolve to battle corruption, every accused person is innocent before the law until proven otherwise and, Amaju should be treated with the same guiding principle.

“It is a pity that a few disgruntled people in this jet age when information is let out at the speed of lightening will sit in the comfort of their home to concoct and fabricate bare face lies, just to discredit a man who has worked tirelessly and is still working in the interest of the country.

“Arewa Youth Assembly is indeed gladdened that this same people and their sponsors of the blackmail, published and circulated in various newspapers, personal vendetta and cacophony of discordant notes in the name of corruption will not stand.