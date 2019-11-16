Bunmi Ogunyale

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has denied that Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr is being owed backlog of salaries as reported by a section of the media.

The NFF boss made claims this in a phone-in radio programme monitored in Lagos on Friday.

His words:”Let me use this opportunity to tell Nigerians that we have paid coach Gernot Rohr till October. We are not owing him any salary. We are not perfect and he is not either. He is our coach and we appreciate him.

“The only money he’s being owed is the allowance for the third place in AFCON which we have just received and I’m sure that would be paid by next week.”

Speaking further, Amaju hinted that the NFF would open negotiations with the Franco-German coach before his current contract run out in June 2020.

“Our negotiation team will open discuss with him (Rohr) in January and we hope both parties would agree on the new terms because we want to do things better than in the time past.”

Rohr was appointed Super Eagles manager in

August 2016 and qualified Nigeria for World Cup in Russia and the Nations Cup in Egypt where he won bronze.