President of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick has hinted that the Super Eagles’ coach, Gernot Rohr would be offered a new deal next summer.

Pinnick said fresh terms will be offered to the German football tactician provided that he accepts a clause be included in his contract to monitor the Nigeria Professional Football League and scout for talents.

‘’Gernot Rohr, his contract is due for renewal in June, we don’t have any issue with him right now,’’ Pinnick said in an interview with Channels Television monitored on Monday.

‘’The truth is contracts are classified documents but one thing I know that we are going to pass on to him is to strengthen the clauses that domesticate Gernot himself in Nigeria and domestic him to our leagues, that’s just it.

‘’He needs to go round, watch some of the leagues, we are not saying take a player from here and bring him to the Super Eagles immediately’’.

Rohr has been coaching the Super Eagles since August 2016 and the national team qualified for the 2018 World Cup and 2019 AFCON with the former Bayern Munich defender in the dugout.