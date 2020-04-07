Bunmi Ogunyale

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has offered the Super Eagles’ gaffer, Gernot Rohr new contract in naira.

NFF President, Amaju Pinnick disclosed this on AriseTV programme in Lagos yesterday.

“We have told him. He must live in Nigeria. His salary will be in Naira.

He must go around the leagues and see how he can nurture the players.

“If he is able to accept it, we have a deal. There are a lot of coaches that want to coach Nigeria,” he stated.

Checks revealed that Franco-German tactician, whose contract will expire in June this year, currently earns N16 million monthly.

Amaju also revealed that the federation was constantly in touch with the Super Eagles players in Europe and coaches as coronavirus pandemic ravage the entire globe.

“I speak with all the players. I speak with the coaches. We try to right many wrongs. Nwankwo Kanu called me yesterday, he said he came to Lagos and is impressed.”